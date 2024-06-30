The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $344.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

