The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

