The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $13.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 59.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Western Union by 168.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 460,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 289,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.