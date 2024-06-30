Theta Fuel Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $496.99 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00046376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,598,589,541 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

