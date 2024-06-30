Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $229.91 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $229.91 million and $5.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.75 or 0.99997683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02234364 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,719,403.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

