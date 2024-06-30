Threshold (T) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $224.47 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02326672 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,609,614.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

