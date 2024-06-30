TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,255,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,753,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,102. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

