Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 420,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,463. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after buying an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,639,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 816,266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after buying an additional 1,437,535 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

