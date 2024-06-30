Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires Shares of 1,500 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. 603,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,135. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.