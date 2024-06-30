Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50. The firm has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

