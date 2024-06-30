Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.38 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

