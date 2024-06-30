Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $291,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

