Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towngas Smart Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.