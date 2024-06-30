Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

