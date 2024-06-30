Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 351.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

