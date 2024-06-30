TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,410.13.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,303.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

