Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $203.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.52. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.