Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Update

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,866,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,263,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.3 days.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.5 %

TOLWF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.