Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 80.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS SPMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.