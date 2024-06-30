Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $292,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.75% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 670,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,597. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.