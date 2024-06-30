Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $3 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

