Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $429,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $528,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $468.72. 3,234,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

