Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

