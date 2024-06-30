Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 31,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.