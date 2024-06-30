Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 627 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

