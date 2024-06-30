Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 6,618 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 343,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

