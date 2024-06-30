Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 281,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 320,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,369. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

