Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

