Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 838,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

