Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

