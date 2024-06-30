Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
NYSE TRT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.