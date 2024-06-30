Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.84 and its 200 day moving average is $563.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

