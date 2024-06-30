Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.