Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 29,729,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,173. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

