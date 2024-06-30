TrueFi (TRU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.62 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $137.08 million and $19.62 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,120,820 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,120,820.1519427 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11884335 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $18,085,649.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

