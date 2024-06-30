Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,466,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,728. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Twin Disc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWIN

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.