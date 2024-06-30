Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 2.6 %

Twin Vee Powercats stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.52. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.39.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.