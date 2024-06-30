U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
USAU traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,435. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
