Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance
Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
