Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

