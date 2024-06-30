Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UNB

Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 9,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.