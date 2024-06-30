United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.34 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

