Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of UHS opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

