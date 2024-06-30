USDB Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. USDB has a market cap of $390.03 million and $17.94 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 391,621,008 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 391,763,434.03718275. The last known price of USDB is 0.99787246 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $18,428,370.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

