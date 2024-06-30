USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280,356.46 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and $280,356.46 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00628656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77024384 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $277,541.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

