VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

