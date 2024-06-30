VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 5th

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
ITM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile
