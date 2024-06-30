VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
MBBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.