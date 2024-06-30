VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:MBBB)

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
