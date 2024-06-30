VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MIG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

