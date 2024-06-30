VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MIG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Dividend History for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.