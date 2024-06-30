VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS MIG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
