Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $101.86.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
