Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 567.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

