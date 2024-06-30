Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11,872.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

